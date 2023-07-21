Manipur's History Shows Little Is Done To Break Cycle of Violence Against Women

The pessimism about the meting out of justice comes from years of disappointment, especially in Manipur. Let's rewind to November 2000, when Irom Sharmila began her 16-year fast against AFSPA.

The trigger for her fast was the infamous Malom killings that took place on 2 November 2000. Ten civilians were shot and killed at a bus stand at Malom, a village near the Imphal airport. It was alleged to be a fake encounter while the soldiers of the 8th Assam Rifles, allegedly responsible for the killings, claimed that they had retaliated when their convoy came under fire.

Protected by AFSPA, no soldiers were prosecuted. Among those killed were Laisangbam Ibetombi, a 62-year-old woman, and 18-year-old Sinam Chandramani, who had won a National Bravery Award just two years earlier in 1998. It took 14 years for the Manipur High Court to order compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the families of the victims.

And Irom Sharmila? Even as her protest turned legendary, with local residents calling her the 'Iron Woman of Manipur', for the government, she remained in breach of the law. She was repeatedly re-arrested on the charge of trying to attempt suicide, was almost always in constant isolation and police custody, was consistently denied access to the media, and was force-fed nasally for 16 years.

And of course, her calls for the repealing of AFSPA went unheeded all through her fast.