The Multi-faceted Economic Ramifications of Manipur’s Ethnic Conflict

Any state conflict, whether surfacing from an internal ethnic strife or is state-engineered, has serious economic costs attached that are often less quantifiable at the time a given conflict is unfolding. One can study the probable costs attached with respect to the loss caused to human and physical capital, but a lot becomes clear after the fog of violence has disappeared.

As part of an effort to study and understand the current conflict in Manipur, the research team at the Centre for New Economics Studies has been involved in bringing forth a series of field-based reports spotlighting lesser-known cross-cutting humanitarian issues that are emanating from the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

In addition to understanding the socio-economic impact of the conflict, the series also seeks to map out instances of resilience, local innovations in humanitarian action, and examples of community peacebuilding in the context.