West Bengal SIR: 34 Lakh Appeals Pending; 'Can't Allow Them to Vote,' Says SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that individuals in West Bengal whose appeals against exclusion from the electoral rolls are still pending will not be permitted to vote in the 2026 Assembly elections. The decision affects over 34 lakh people who have challenged their omission from the voter list through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The Court clarified that only those whose appeals are resolved and accepted by the cut-off date will be included in the final electoral roll for the upcoming polls.