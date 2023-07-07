Bengal Panchayat Polls: For Mamata, a Spectacular TMC Win is Crucial Right Now

There is also a perception that should the TMC pull off a decisive victory on 8 July, Mamata will command much more heft at the national Opposition table. The meeting of anti-BJP parties in Bengaluru on 13 and 14 July will take place just days after the results of the panchayat polls are out. If Mamata goes into it riding on a big win, she is bound to have a lot more bargaining chips in her kitty when the talks turn to the sharing of seats in the general elections next year.

If the panchayat polls are of enormous significance for the TMC, they are no less so for the BJP. The ruling party at the Centre had smelt blood in 2019 when it won 18 Lok Sabha seats and reduced Mamata’s party to a mere 20 seats from its previous tally of 34. The stunning performance had emboldened the BJP’s central leadership to believe that they could conquer Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections. That dream came to nought when Mamata roared back to power, although the BJP did get 69 seats — an impressive jump from the three legislature seats it had before.