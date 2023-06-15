Panchayat Polls in Darjeeling, Kalimpong After 23 Years: Where Does TMC Stand?

To understand why Darjeeling and Kalimpong have not had elections in more than 20 years, it is imperative to understand the administrative setup of the region.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong have a two-tier panchayat system instead of a three-tier one. This is because of the 73rd constitutional amendment in 1993, wherein provisions were made for a two-tier panchayat system of a gram panchayat and a panchayat samiti in Darjeeling hills under the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC), which was an autonomous body.

The DGHC came into existence in 1988 after a violent two-year struggle, led by firebrand leader Subash Ghising of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), for a separate state of Gorkhaland. In 2012, the DGHC was replaced by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The GTA is responsible for the administration of the hills.

Opposition by hill parties to the two-tier system is cited as a reason for the delay in the rural polls.