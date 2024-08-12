Will Northeastern Separatists Restore Bases After Regime Change in Bangladesh?

The trigger for this episode came from the disappearance of activist Sanjoy Ghose from Assam’s Majuli which hogged media headlines and prompted New Delhi to lobby with Dhaka for the arrest of the ULFA leaders. It was also during this regime that more functionaries of the separatist groups procured fake passports in Bangladesh for the journey to Pakistan to avail training.

Some retired government officials and journalists in Dhaka were of the view that there were two primary reasons that prompted the Awami League-led government to crack the whip on the rebel groups from the northeast in 2009.

The first was the government’s genuine willingness to improve ties with India. Second, the government wanted to eliminate Islamist outfits and the network of Pakistan’s ISI from the country. The ULFA and the NDFB topped the list among all the separatist outfits that had cultivated intimate ties with the ISI and the pro-Pakistan cliques in the security agencies. Still, the ULFA’s Paresh Baruah managed to escape from the country ahead of the crackdown after he was tipped off by a senior officer in an intelligence agency.