Odisha Train Crash | 'Root Cause Identified': Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Two days a after deadly three-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the root cause of the deadly train accident has been identified.
The Union Minister told news agency ANI:
“The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track”.
With the death toll rising to 288, the train derailment on Friday, 2 June has become the deadliest railway accident in nearly three decades.
A passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train on Friday evening, causing at least 17 coaches to derail. Over 900 people have been injured in the incident.
Here are the key highlights from Sunday, 4 June so far:
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the "root cause" of the crash was a "change in electronic interlocking" and added "the cause of the incident and the people responsible" have been identified as well.
Railway officials announced on Sunday that a dedicated team of bulldozers and cranes successfully cleared the wrecked railway coaches from most of the railway tracks overnight and reported ongoing efforts to repair the damaged tracks and overhead electric lines that had snapped during the incident.
In a coordinated effort with the civil administration and Indian Railways, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed Mi-17 helicopters to assist in the evacuation of the deceased and injured individuals. The Eastern Command has highlighted the significance of these collective endeavors in effectively managing the aftermath of this unfortunate incident.
United States President Joe Biden said that he is "heartbroken by the tragic news." British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emanuel Macron and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also expressed their condolences.
