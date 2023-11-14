An Inevitable Measure: Why Yeddyurappa's Son Was Made BJP President in Karnataka

A lot has changed in Karnataka's politics and yet nothing has.

That seems to be the paradoxical message from the southern state last week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Bookanakere Yediyurappa Vijayendra as the president of its state unit.

To seasoned political observers, the appointment of the first-time MLA should come not as a surprise but as a calculated risk aimed at giving away a pawn or two to gain a powerful rook and a bishop in the state's complex chessboard.