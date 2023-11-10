Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South india  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BJP Appoints BS Yediyurappa's Son Vijayendra as New Karnataka Unit President

BJP Appoints BS Yediyurappa's Son Vijayendra as New Karnataka Unit President

The Shikaripura MLA is replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel, who has served as state BJP chief since 2019.
South India News
In a notice issued by the BJP, Vijayendra's appointment will come into effect immediately.


(Photo: X)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 10 November, appointed Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, as the new Karnataka BJP president.

The Shikaripura MLA is replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel, the MP of the Dakshina Kannada constituency. Kateel had served as the Karnataka BJP state unit president since 2019.

In a notice issued by the BJP, Vijayendra's appointment will come into effect immediately.

“BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA as State President of Karnataka, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect,” the statement read.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Vijayendra had won from the Shikaripura seat, which had once been represented by his father.

