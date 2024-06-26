Understanding the BSP and Mayawati's Inexorable Decline

Another factor that exacerbated the party’s misfortune was its conspicuous silence against the ruling BJP, with any criticisms it did voice being notably subdued. The sole instance of a vehement critique from the BSP emerged during the recent Lok Sabha polls, delivered by Akash Anand (Mayawati’s nephew), who was subsequently dismissed for his remarks. When the opposition rallied around the issue of "Saving the Constitution" a campaign designed to court Dalit voters (the BSP’s vote bank), the BSP's deafening silence only served to bolster the Samajwadi Party, enabling it to attract those disillusioned voters into its embrace.

Various other factors also contributed to the party's decline, including the exodus of its stalwart leaders like Lalji Verma, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Kunwar Danish Ali, Tribhuvan Dutt, Ritesh Pandey, and RK Chaudhary, to name a few. The weakening of its organisational structure, lack of a robust cadre, and the inability to effectively communicate with voters or provide them with reassurance further compounded the issue. Additionally, the party's diminished presence on the ground and its failure to present a compelling narrative eroded its support base.

Mayawati and the BSP, once the harbingers of Dalit empowerment, now face an existential challenge. The party's future hinges on its ability to rejuvenate its ideological core and reconnect with its estranged electorate.

(Syed Kamran is a Lucknow-based commentator. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)