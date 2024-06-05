Lok Sabha 2024: Akhilesh's Rise Accompanied by Further Decline of Mayawati in UP

Emerging as the largest party in India’s by far most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and its leader, Akhilesh Yadav, are perhaps the biggest success stories of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s incredible leap, jumping more than five times from its miserable tally of five seats in the Lower House after the last national elections, is a remarkable feat. Its score of 37 seats is the Samajwadi Party’s best-ever performance, beating the 35 seats it won in 2004 under the leadership of wily and veteran peasant leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Indeed, surpassing his father’s record is a huge personal boost to Akhilesh Yadav, who has often been criticised for lacking the former’s political acumen and organisational skills.