August, Mobiles & the Calling of New India: How Digital Revolution Empowered Us

(This is part one of a five-part 'August' series that revisits significant historical events or policies and how the lessons learned from them continue to be of relevance in present-day politics and society.)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that mobile telephones have transformed Indian society, family life, entertainment, economics, and politics in India like nothing else has. As a matter of fact, it holds true for the entire world. But in the case of India, the changes triggered by mobile telephones have been so profound and far-reaching that it defies even imagination.

Mobile telephony and the services associated with it have played the most critical role in poverty reduction and the emergence of a genuine middle class in 21st-century India. Just one example will showcase how profound the impact has been.

The driver of the co-author gets a monthly salary of Rs 18,000. Till about six years ago, his wife managed to earn a wee bit here and there as a beautician. After joining the digital platform Urban Company, she comfortably earns at least Rs 35,000 per month.