India’s Stakes at Risk as the US Armtwists Bangladesh Over Election

Moreover, US pressure tactics will inevitably drive Bangladesh further into China’s arms for comfort which will be naturally very discomforting for the Narendra Modi government, especially as India’s relations with China are currently at their worst since 1962 when they fought a war.

US intervention can have other repercussions too. Any rise in Beijing’s clout in Dhaka is bound to reinvigorate Islamabad’s influence over Islamist and Jihadi forces in Bangladesh to the detriment of India’s national security. If the ISI gains elbow room in Dhaka under the Chinese umbrella, it is bound to take advantage of the turmoil in India’s northeast. Unless Hindu-Christian fires burning in Manipur are not extinguished quickly, the state will turn into a magnet for agents provocateurs.

After the visa threat, there are some reports of US Ambassador in Dhaka, Peter Haas, trying to convince the Awami League dispensation to step aside after installing a caretaker government for holding elections next year. The BNP too is lobbying hard for a caretaker government – basically a neutral interim administration – to conduct free and fair elections. There was a provision for a caretaker government in Bangladeshi Constitution but it was done away with by the Awami League to perpetuate its rule.

In a rare criticism of Hasina by an Indian official, Pinak Ranjan Chakraborty who served as India’s Ambassador in Dhaka from 2007 to 2009, wrote in 2018 post-retirement that the Awami League removed the provision for caretaker government “with malafide intent to give it control over the election process”.

I foresee a US-backed BNP agitation for its restoration as election tempo picks up in the shadow of visa curbs and Bangladesh becomes more amenable to American advice.

(SNM Abdi is a distinguished journalist and ex-Deputy Editor of Outlook. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own.)