Extremism Is Everywhere, Even in India: Sheikh Hasina on Attacks in Bangladesh

File image of Sheikh Hasina.
IANS
Just like Bangladesh, extremist elements exist in India as well, said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in an interview with news agency ANI. Hasina also praised PM Modi's leadership and thanked India for helping evacuate Bangladeshi students from Poland amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
She also thanked PM Modi for contributing COVID-19 vaccines to not just Bangladesh but also other South Asian countries. In the 46-minute long interview, Sheikh Hasina recalled the 1971 war and how India had proved itself as a "tested" friend time and again.
The interview took place ahead of her visit to India, scheduled for 5 to 8 September.
Speaking about the rising reports of threats faced by the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina called the incidents unfortunate and said that the growth of social media has also enabled the hate.
"Look, extremism is everywhere. Even in India or other countries if you see in the world, there are many countries you can find it. Because of social media, it has become very bad nowadays...," she said.
Last year, clashes during the Durga Puja celebrations had been reported in the country.
"Each and every religion, they have their right to perform their religion properly," Hasina said.
"I always tell them (minorities) that you are our citizens. You should own our country. But some incidents sometimes take place but immediately we take action. It is sometimes, it happened, it's very unwanted situation but you know very well it is not only Bangladesh, even India also sometimes minorities suffered," she added.
Sheikh Hasina also praised PM Narendra Modi profusely in the interview.
"I really would like to express my thanks to Prime Minister Modi that during this war between Russia and Ukraine, many of our students were just stuck and they came to Poland to shelter. But when you evacuate your students, Indian students, they also brought our students back home...You have shown a clearly friendly gesture. I thank Prime Minister for this initiative," Sheikh Hasina said.
She also praised PM Modi for the Vaccine Maitri programme and called it "prudent."
"I really thank PM Modi for this initiative, and that way he ... contributed vaccines to not only Bangladesh, also some south Asian countries, and it's really very very helpful," she said.
Sheikh Hasina also recalled India's aid to Bangladesh in the past, and said that the two have shared a "tested" friendship.
"We always remember their contribution during our 1971 war. And beside that even 1975, when we lost all my family members. So, the then Prime Minister, she gave us shelter in India," she said.
Sheikh Hasina further praised PM Modi and former president Ramnath Kovind for visiting Bangladesh earlier on the country's Independence Day.
"Both of them visited Bangladesh when we were celebrating our father of the nation birth centenary and also our independence, 50 years of our Independence Day...That their visit at such a time, even that time there was a Covid-19 pandemic but beside that both of them honoured us, honoured our people," she said.
