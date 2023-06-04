World Environment Day: How Can India Learn From Bangladesh to Deal With Plastic?

The importance of individual and communal activities required to tackle plastic waste will be highlighted on World Environment Day 2023, that is, 5 June. The time has arrived to step up these efforts and transition to a circular economy. The #BeatPlasticPollution campaign is critical because our reliance on single-use plastic goods harms the environment, society, economy, and health.

Surprisingly, one million plastic bottles are purchased every minute worldwide, and five trillion plastic bags are used each year. Half of all plastic manufactured is intended for single-use, worsening the problem. Plastics, especially microplastics, are unmistakably present in our natural environment. Like many other countries, India has been dealing with a big plastic problem.