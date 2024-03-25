Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Has the BJP Given Delhi on a Platter to AAP in 2025?

While many argue it strengthens Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero tolerance for corruption narrative, others argue it could generate sympathy for Kejriwal who thrives on politics of confrontation.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor scam has heated national politics ahead of the general elections starting mid-April.
It has rejuvenated the Opposition which was appearing lacklustre in front of a formidable machinery like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Will this help AAP in the general elections and the State Assembly Elections due early next year? Let’s try to understand.
Kejriwal is a mini Modi in many ways – with an image of an honest, simple man (before arrest), a concentration of power in the CMO like the PMO, good oration in Hindi, administrative experience (Internal Revenue Service), omnipresent in the party, having a long-term vision, and an understanding realpolitik.
30% of voters who backed AAP in 2020 Vidhan Sabha polls would not have voted for the party if he was not the CM face (CSDS). This can be called the "Kejriwal factor" in Delhi.
AAP received 53.6% vote share in the 2020 Vidhan Sabha elections out of which 16% is due to the Kejriwal factor. AAP’s lead against BJP in 2020 was 15%. This means that the entire difference between AAP and BJP in Delhi is accounted for by the Kejriwal factor.
Similarly, NDA received 27.5 crore votes in 2019, and UPA 16.5 crore, resulting in a lead of 11 crores, out of which 8.5 crores is the Modi factor (almost 80%).
Vote share of AAP vs BJP in 2020
AAP has thrived during confrontation with Delhi LG, with Delhi BJP, and Congress teams. AAP indulges in and enjoys playing Opposition politics while being in power and the arrest gives it an opportunity to play on its strength.
45% of respondents in the latest CVoter survey feel that this issue could impact the general elections. 48% believe it helps BJP in its action against corruption while 52% believe it could generate sympathy for Kejriwal.
Delhi witnessed a split voting pattern, with voters overwhelmingly backing the BJP in general elections (2014, 2019) and AAP in State Elections (2015, 2020). This indicates there is a big swing voter base.
The arrest may not impact AAP’s core base in Delhi and Punjab, but could negatively hurt its expansion plans in the rest of India. Kejriwal is the sole campaigner of AAP and his missing from expansion will hurt plans in Haryana, Goa, and Gujarat.
Lok Sabha elections are a personality contest between Modi and Kejriwal in Delhi and to some extent in Punjab. Since the Lok Sabha election is one for electing PM and not CM, this issue may not work to his significant advantage in Delhi in my opinion.
What this issue does is that it would help in a seamless transfer of votes between alliance partners with minimum loopholes.
Seat Tally of Parties
In Vidhan Sabha elections, the Kejriwal ticket is at stake and here is where the impact of his arrest is likely to be significant.
It will possibly galvanise AAP cadres in Delhi and charge the BJP for making an attempt to occupy power through the backdoor. The party is highlighting the arrest of an elected CM as a 'murder of democracy' and 'playing the victim card'.
BJP was hoping to win the 2025 state elections by exploiting natural anti-incumbency against Kejriwal’s government. A few sitting MPs have been dropped presumably to focus on the state as the current Delhi unit is considered weak.
Kejriwal is the originator of "guarantees” and built a governance delivery model of free bijli / paani for poor and better education / medical infrastructure. Most of his guarantees have been copied by the Congress. He hopes the labharthis would turn out again in large numbers in 2025 and hand him a resounding win.
We have seen in the past that going to jail doesn't necessarily reduce the clout of a leader, in fact, it increases support in some cases like Jayalalitha, Lalu Yadav, Jagan Mohan Reddy etc.
Is the arrest the tonic required for AAP’s hatrick and has the BJP given it on a platter to Kejriwal? Only time will tell.
