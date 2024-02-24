February and the Muffler Man Behind India’s Premier Political Start-AAP

Amidst this scepticism and nasty jibes, the muffler man had created an army of loyal voters that virtually every political analyst and pundit failed to see.

No wonder, shockwaves reverberated in Indian polity when the results of the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections were announced in February. Arvind Kejriwal had led his new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a historic and monumental victory, crushing everything that came his way. A few months before this, he had been humbled by the new PM Narendra Modi not only in Varanasi but also in Delhi where the BJP swept all seven Lok Sabha seats with the smallest victory margin being well above 100,000.

But this time, Arvind Kejriwal got his revenge.