'BJP Can Lose if INDIA Unites': Chandigarh Mayor Win May Seal AAP-Congress Deal

"INDIA can defeat BJP if it unites," this was the first statement made by newly elected mayor of Chandigarh - Kuldeep Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kumar was finally made the mayor on 20 February after the Supreme Court overturned returning officer Anil Masih's decision rejecting eight votes cast by AAP and Congress councillors on 1 February.

The SC came down heavily on Masih, asking for contempt proceedings against him.

This is an important win for the AAP and Congress and comes at a time when the two parties are in the process of arriving at a seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.