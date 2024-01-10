AAP-Congress Seat Sharing: 59 Seats & 5 States, Does an Alliance Make Sense?

Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party described their first round of seat-sharing talks on 8 January as "positive" and "productive".

The meeting was attended by Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Gehlot, Mohan Prakash and Salman Khurshid from the Congress side, while Sandeep Pathak, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj were present from AAP.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said, "Everything was discussed in detail. We will fight the elections together and give a befitting reply to the BJP".

This is part of the INDIA bloc's efforts to have a pre-poll alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, it won't be easy to arrive at a seat sharing arrangement between the two parties for a number of reasons.