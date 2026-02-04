Anand Teltumbde Book Discussion Event At Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Festival Cancelled

A scheduled book discussion featuring activist Anand Teltumbde at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival was cancelled on police orders. The event, titled 'Incarcerated: Tales from Behind Bars,' was to take place on Thursday, 5 February.

Organisers informed participants that the Mumbai Police required the session to be called off and requested the removal of related social media posts. The festival, which began on 31 January and runs until 8 February, is a major annual cultural event in Mumbai.