Amartya Sen’s Eviction Order: Centre’s Vendetta Politics at Play?

In such a scenario, Visva-Bharati’s ugly persecution of Sen smacks of a clear political agenda. Does the VC have no better use for his time than to engage in this bizarre fight for the retrieval of 13 decimals of land? Does he have no bigger concern than to plot the eviction of a man who is honoured and venerated at home and in the world?

The real purpose of this exercise to badmouth Sen and besmirch his reputation is clear enough. Its real purpose is to earn brownie points from the powers that be. After all, the worshipper’s job is to please the idol in any which way possible — and what better way to ingratiate oneself with the regime than to denigrate a renowned scholar despised by it?

Chakrabarty, who was appointed VC in 2018, is nearing the end of his term. His tenure has been marked by widespread protests against his modus operandi and demands for his resignation from students’ and teachers’ bodies. The decline of the once glorious Visva-Bharati has carried on apace. But, who knows, Chakrabarty may yet be rewarded for his work.

Irrespective of which way the legal battle between Visva-Bharati and Amartya Sen pans out, one thing is beyond doubt: The ferocious tussle between rival political forces and the consequent culture wars are fast dragging Bengal down the path to lumpenism and chaos. When you want to bring down your finest, you are on the path to civilisational rout.

