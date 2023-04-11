Indian-American Mathematician CR Rao Awarded 'Nobel Prize' in Statistics

In 1964, CR Rao was appointed as the director of the newly established Central Statistical Institute in Delhi, India and the subsequent year, he became the director of the Indian Statistical Institute, a position he held until 1979.

Throughout his career, Rao has held visiting positions at numerous universities around the world, including Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, in the United States. He has also published over 400 research papers and several books on statistics and mathematics.