'Will Evict Amartya Sen by Force if Need Be': Why Is Visva-Bharati Under Fire?

Over the past year, the university's vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty has been alleging that the economist is in possession of 1.38 acre of land on the Santiniketan campus.

Chakrabarty said that Sen's father, who was a professor at the university, had rented only 1.25 acres of land on a 99-year lease in 1943, and thus, the remaining portion of the land should be returned to the university, as it has been "illegally occupied by the economist."

On 19 April, the university asked Sen to vacate the 13 decimals of land, which he has allegedly been occupying in an "unauthorised manner" by 6 May or within 15 days of the publication of the last order.

'Pratichi' – Sen's home – is located on the Visva-Bharati campus at Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Contending that the institution was "in urgent need of getting control of encroachments" as per the Centre's advisories and Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, the notice stated: "Amartya Kumar Sen and all concerned persons are liable to be evicted from the said premises."

It added that if the need arose, Sen would evicted by "use of force as may be necessary."