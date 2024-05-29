Alia, Kareena & Others Show Solidarity With Palestine After Attack On Rafah

An Israeli air strike at a tent camp in the city of Rafah in Gaza, which resulted in the killing of 45 people on the night of 26 May has prompted an international outcry.

Days after the brutal attack, several celebrities from the Indian film industry including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among many others, took to social media to show their solidarity with Palestine.