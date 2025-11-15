Mohammad Akhlaq and the Decade That Normalised Hate

Author Nayantara Sehgal returned her Sahitya Akademi award, declaring that “India is being unmade”. It was the era before Republic TV beamed acid directly into our brains.

An angry Indian Express editorial said this was just not enough and described the Narendra Modi government’s response as ranging from “unforgivable silence to tedious homily”.

The newspaper fired questions: “Are these bare statements all that the top echelons of India’s government have to offer in the aftermath of a murder that has made a nation recoil in shame? Is Akhlaq’s murder to be treated as only a law and order problem that calls for a mere administrative response, or as an avoidable spot on the country’s projection abroad?”

The response to Akhlaq’s death was so heartfelt that after more than a week’s silence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to react. He called the incident “dukhad” and said, “Hindus and Muslims should fight against poverty and not each other”.

It seems like so much now, but back then, it felt inadequate, almost like our politicians were not accountable (what a quaint idea!).