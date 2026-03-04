Is the Creative Industry Being Substituted With AI?

As newsrooms have long faced disruption, and perhaps newsrooms do need exchequers with money than the lord above to bail them out, but then the flipside of the recent purge at The Washington Post reveals the dichotomy. Even Hollywood, with its own futuristic storytelling, now sees AI replace writers and graphic artists.

As a former journalist and an op-ed writer, I've always been chagrined to hear about people using AI as a "complete substitute" for writing. So much so, I retort, albeit facetiously, not sardonically or conceitedly, that "I use my own 'AI' to write—"Akshobh Intelligence". My hope is that folks take it for the contrived average wordplay that it is, more than anything else.

Perhaps my obstinacy against using AI to write comes from a few places.

One, I inherently find writing cathartic. Not all the time on all subjects, but most of the time. And hearing my sagacious father inculcating this sacrosanct lesson in me at a young age—"For one to be a good writer, one must be an avid and a voracious reader".