Post Shiv Sena & Now With Ajit Pawar, BJP May Have Taken More Than It Can Handle

If in less than a year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needed to break up another political party in Maharashtra, despite having adequate numbers in the Assembly, then it says much about the uncertainty of its leadership than about its prospects in the state.

Clearly, Eknath Shinde and his band of 40-odd MLAs have not brought the BJP the electoral returns it expected. Uddhav Thackeray did not collapse and fade away as they had hoped. And Shinde was unable to consolidate the Shiv Sena voters as they had planned.

Moreover, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly must decide by 9 August on the disqualification of the Shiv Sena rebels, and by law, they would indeed have to be disqualified.