Maharashtra Crisis: Can Ajit Pawar, 8 Others Be Disqualified? What The Law Says

As Maharashtra finds itself in the throes of yet another political crisis, a key question emerges:

Can Ajit Pawar and the 8 other MLAs who joined the National Democratic Alliance government led by Eknath Shinde, be disqualified?

At a press conference late Sunday, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said that the party had already moved disqualification petitions against the nine MLAs, through an email.

“Their act is illegal. A physical copy will also be submitted soon. We have requested the Speaker Rahul Narvekar to give us a hearing at the earliest. The moment they went against the party's policy, they are disqualified technically,” Patil added.

So, is what they did indeed “illegal”? Can they be disqualified for it under India’s anti-defection law? What are the grounds for defection? The Quint spoke to legal experts to understand.