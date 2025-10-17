Can India Leverage Pak-Afghan Clashes Without Offending Trump?

So why is India rolling out the red carpet treatment for the Taliban, which it does not yet officially acknowledge as the rulers of Afghanistan? Though Muttaqi's visit, which was mutually worked out by both the countries and cleared by the United Nations, coincided with Pakistan’s attack on Afghanistan, the conflict had, expectedly, been building for a while. India thinks that Kabul is now hostile towards Pakistan and would not provide it what it wants, ie, strategic depth in the event of a war with India.

Strategic depth is a military and diplomatic idea that means the geographical distance from the enemy, and in the event of a war, finding space to protect its assets, including political leadership to regroup and attack the enemy. That strategic depth as an idea is in tatters. Its game plan was to use Afghanistan for this purpose, but it has boomeranged.

Unlike the Islamic State (IS), the Taliban is a nationalistic organisation, with strong views on the Durand Line that separates the two countries, and Afghans see much of what Islamabad does as a means to deepen the misery of common Afghans.

After the Taliban captured Afghanistan on 15 August 2022, Pakistan announced that they would send 1.7 million undocumented Afghans back home. Afghans hate Pakistan, and the decision of Islamabad angered them more. Pakistan has made a lot of investment in Afghanistan for reasons of preserving its strategic depth, but the move caused greivous hurt.