Kabul Does Not Rule Delhi. India Forgot to Draw the Line with the Taliban

It is rare for a visit by a foreign dignitary to India to turn into a raging controversy. The 2018 visit by then Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau generated heat because of his party's links with pro-Khalistanis, and the government's deliberate cold-shouldering of the visit for this reason.

By comparison, the “acting” foreign minister of Afghanistan (the descriptor denotes the absence of international recognition for the Taliban regime) Amir Khan Muttaqi was expected to face no such difficulties. If anything, his visit, supported as it was by the Modi government and by its legion of strategic and national security experts, was all set to be projected as a triumph of the government's foreign policy.