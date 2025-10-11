From Kandahar to Kabul, India’s Painful Full Circle with the Taliban

History often comes with forceful reminders. When the Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, landed on Indian soil, for some it was a reminder of how the turbaned army had helped the hijackers of flight IC 814.

The wife of an Indian foreign service officer—who was killed in a horrific suicide bombing attack on the Indian embassy in Kabul in 2008—told The Quint that the sight of Muttaqi made her feel like she was nothing but a "pawn on a political, geo-strategic chessboard."

The irony of the Muttaqi visit is inescapable. To use the oft-voiced cliché, it is a reminder that there are no permanent enemies or friends, only permanent interests.