Old Video Showing Pak Soldier Crying Linked To Border Clash With Afghanistan

A video reportedly showing a Pakistan army officer becoming emotional while speaking at an event is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the claimed that it took place after the recent border clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan in October.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the same video on Instagram from . This meant that the viral video predated the border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan which took place in .
We found the same video uploaded on another Instagram page on 19 September.
We ran a relevant keyword search and found a report by India Today from that an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place in the Shand region of Mand, Balochistan aiming at a vehicle belonging to Pakistani security forces.
The blast claimed the lives of five service members: , Naik Junaid, Naik Ismat, Lance Naik Khan Muhammad, and Sepoy Zahoo.
The border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan broke out starting 8 October and are still continuing.
Conclusion: A video from September showing a Pakistani soldier crying is falsely being linked to the recent border conflict with Afghanistan.
