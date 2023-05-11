Advantage Congress: Exit Polls in Karnataka Show BJP's 'Double Engine' Faltering

Exit polls should always come with health warnings as psephologists can go horribly wrong in their methodology as well as surveys. But, having said that, it should be a case of failure of modern election science itself, and not just any individual psephologist, if the Indian National Congress is not able to install a chief minister in Karnataka this month.

Three of the most credible pollster agencies with solid track records, that is, Axis MyIndia, Today's Chanakya, and CVoter have more or less predicted a victory on their own for the Congress over the BJP if not a clean sweep.