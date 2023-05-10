If Karnataka Exit Polls Come True, What'll Be Cong, BJP & JD(S) Leaders' Future?

In 2004 and 2018, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 79 and 104 seats respectively. Currently, most projections seem to indicate a similar fate for the Congress.

Elections to the Karnataka Assembly were held on May 10 with the counting of votes to be taken up on May 13. The high decibel canvassing by star campaigners of all the three parties did not seemed to have enthused the voters to come out in large numbers as the polling percentage was at 65.69 percent at 6 pm. The polling percentage in 2018 was 73.13 percent the highest since 1952.

What do the projections hold in store for the leaders of the Congress, BJP and the JD(S)?