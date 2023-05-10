Karnataka Polling Day: 7 X-Factors Will Decide Who Wins - BJP, Congress or JD-S

Will Congress' '40 percent Sarkara' attack defeat the BJP or will the 'Bajrang Bali' pitch save the day for the latter? Or will the Janata Dal (Secular) emerge as the kingmaker?

The voters of Karnataka are casting their vote on 10 May to elect 224 MLAs and the next government of the state. The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and possibly even higher for the Congress and the JD-S.

Why do we say that the stakes are higher for the two Opposition parties?

What are the X-factors that could decide which way this election goes?

We'll look at these two aspects in this story.