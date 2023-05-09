Karnataka Polls 2023: Dalit Families Recount Atrocities as Politicians Look Away

Just before the Karnataka Assembly election dates were announced, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared a slew of changes in the reservation list for Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes. As per the new reservation policy, Holeyas (Right-Dalits) were given 5.5 percent reservation within the SC list and Madigas (Left-Dalits) were given 6 percent reservation.

Moreover, Lingayats and Vokkaligas who fall within the BC list were each given an additional 2 percent reservation. Responding to fresh quota announced by the BJP, the Congress too has promised implementation of Sadashiva Commission report which had recommended sub-caste reservation.