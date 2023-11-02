Abstention Does Not Mean Opposition: On India's Current Policy Towards Palestine

The ferocity of the Israeli response to terrorist attacks by Hamas, the collective punishment being imposed on the Palestinians in Gaza, alongside settler activity accompanied by violence in the West Bank, have inflamed the Arab street. Not only that, massive street demonstrations have taken place against Israeli pummelling of Gaza in European and American cities and campuses, and even on Capitol Hill in Washington D C in which Jewish groups have also participated.

The UN Secretary-General has, while condemning the Hamas terrorist attacks, also contextualised them, fervently drawing attention to the long sufferings of the Palestinian people and the denial of their legitimate rights. This has earned the searing ire of Israel, which has called for his resignation and an apology.

The Arab governments have been put on the defensive by widespread street demonstrations and have rallied to the Palestinian cause from which they were distancing themselves because of their changed national and regional priorities. These were focused on economic development, keeping in view to adapt to a post-fossil fuel green world economy, modernisation and de-Islamisation of their societies to allow better international integration, lowering regional tensions to foster a pro-growth and investment climate, and acceptance not only of the reality of Israel’s existence but also leveraging its technology and other capabilities to promote regional growth.