Six Months of Violence: Manipur Paying a Heavy Price for the Failure of the BJP

Six months into the Manipur tragedy, it is starkly clear that the bloodbath hasn’t cost the Bharatiya Janata Party or Prime Minister Narendra Modi anything nationally or internationally — save some criticism which is just water off a duck’s back.

The religion-wise breakup of the death toll, of course, tells its own sordid story. Out of nearly 200 killed so far, two-thirds are reportedly Kuki Christians and one-third are Meitei Hindus.

And in what’s clearly an unequal fight, as many as 300 churches have been vandalised compared to 16 temples, underlining the planned targeting of Christians in the Hindu majority BJP-ruled state.