'Had It Been A Fair Gunfight...': Police Official Shot Dead in Manipur’s Moreh

Ex-gratia announced: Meanwhile, the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Manipur government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Anand's next of kin.

The incident has sparked a fresh outbreak of violence in the state, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes over the last few months as well as conflicts between security forces and militant groups.

Mrs Dhanapati, Anand's sister, said, "Why couldn't they confront him directly? If he had perished in a fair gunfight, we might have found closure, but his cowardly demise leaves us unsatisfied."