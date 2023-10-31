Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Had It Been A Fair Gunfight...': Police Official Shot Dead in Manipur’s Moreh

The official, Chingtham Anand, succumbed to his injuries before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him.
Borun Thockchom & Saptarshi Basak
The official, identified as Chingtham Anand, succumbed to his injuries before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him for treatment.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

A Manipur Police official was on Tuesday, 31 October, shot dead by a sniper while he was overseeing the construction of a helipad in the state's Moreh town.

Who is the deceased? The official, identified as Chingtham Anand, succumbed to his injuries before a helicopter could arrive to airlift him for treatment.

After Anand was shot, police forces retaliated by firing at the perpetrators, who are suspected to be Chin-Kuki-Zo militants. A reinforcement team was also sent from Imphal.

Ex-gratia announced: Meanwhile, the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Manipur government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Anand's next of kin.

The incident has sparked a fresh outbreak of violence in the state, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes over the last few months as well as conflicts between security forces and militant groups.

Mrs Dhanapati, Anand's sister, said, "Why couldn't they confront him directly? If he had perished in a fair gunfight, we might have found closure, but his cowardly demise leaves us unsatisfied."

Security Forces Carry Out Operations 

An unarmed Anand was overseeing the cleaning of the grounds of Eastern Shine School for the construction of a helipad at Moreh Ward No 7 when he was hit by a bullet ostensibly fired from a sniper rifle.

A resident of Haobam Marak Chingtham Leikai in Imphal West district, Anand was immediately rushed to the nearby primary health centre where he succumbed to his critical injury around 10.15 am. The bullet hit his back and passed through the stomach. While being treated, Moreh police were waiting for a helicopter to lift Anand for treatment.

Soon after the attack, security forces carried out operations at suspected areas at Moreh even as a team of state forces sent for reinforcement was ambushed by suspected militants near the Sinam area. Sources said three personnel were reportedly injured.

CM Biren Singh and State Govt Pay Tribute

The incident came in the wake of the growing protests by Kuki-Chin- Zo residents against the deployment of state police at the border town about 110 km from Imphal. The agitation began a few weeks after the ongoing ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Meanwhile, Biren Singh tweeted “Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning. His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

In a solemn tribute to the late Anand, the State gathered at the First Battalion Manipur Rifles Ground in the heart of Imphal, creating a somber atmosphere that hung heavy over the proceedings.

Distinguished attendees, including Manipur's Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, alongside Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), gathered to pay their respects with heavy hearts and a profound sense of loss.

Published: 31 Oct 2023,07:59 PM IST

