Remembering How Kesavananda Bharati Case Saved Fundamental Rights

The phrase ‘Basic Structure’ was introduced for the first time in the Golaknath case by advocate MK Nambiar, one of the best Constitution lawyers of the country in 1967.

Departing from its earlier position, the Supreme Court for the first time held that Fundamental Rights cannot be amended, and Parliament does not have absolute power to amend the Constitution as defined under Article 368.

After the Kesavananda Bharati case, in the Minerva Mills case judgment in 1980, the Supreme Court upheld that the judicial review and balance between the Fundamental Rights and the Directive Principles of State Policy as part of the basic structure.

In the last four decades, the Supreme Court has interpreted the doctrine of basic structure several times to include many more features through various landmark judgments. Several features like the parliamentary system of government, the principle of free and fair elections, welfare state, etc have been made a part of the basic structure as defined in some landmark judgments in the Waman Rao case (1981), Indra Sawhney and Union of India (1992), and the SR Bommai case (1994).