Kanker Ambush on Naxals: India’s Security Forces Must Maintain Its Momentum

It is apparent that the success of the operation on 16 April could happen only because of the timely intelligence inputs provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by tracking their movement through satellite.

The intelligence inputs indicated the presence of a large group of Naxals in the area from 5 April onwards. The police and other stakeholders were kept regularly updated about the movement of this group. Based on these specific inputs, the troops on the ground planned the operation meticulously and implemented the tactics imbibed in the training area to effective use.

The level of coordination achieved and minimal causalities to the security forces involved in the operation and consequent moral ascendency achieved by the security forces must be exploited by them to further push the Naxals back and assist the civil administration in establishing normalcy.