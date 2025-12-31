Did Social Media Merely Reflect 2025, Or Did It Quietly Run It?

A few years ago, I was debating a screaming TV News Anchor about the future efficacy of digital media versus linear broadcast. Back then, the question really was: who will win, TV or Social Media?

In 2025, that question sounded like asking whether gravity is optional.

Social media did not just influence the year. Social media ran the year.

It hired the judges. It decided the punishments. And it handed out consequences at scale.

Everyone thought they understood the internet. Media houses thought they had cracked it. Creators thought they had mastered it. Politicians thought they could manage it.

2025 was social media saying, loudly: “No. Sit down.”

Let us start with comedy.