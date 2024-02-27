On the Social Media Revolution That Has Completely Engulfed India

There can be no doubt that what Mark Zuckerberg created in February 2004 at the Harvard University campus and the torrent of technological innovations, products and services that came into being in rapid succession have dramatically changed the world and India.

A student at Harvard, Zuckerberg started writing code for a website that would help students connect with each other. Along with some friends and fellow students, many of whom subsequently accused him of technology theft and worse (this piece is not about his moral failures), Mark created a brand-new website called TheFaceBook.com. It was formally launched in February 2004. Incidentally, YouTube was formally launched in February 2005. Since then, “social networks” have become so ubiquitous that it is now virtually impossible to visualise life without them.

In 2023, the co-author met a 15-year-old girl named Sarla (name changed) near Ranchi in Jharkhand. Though poor, she had managed to get her hands on a smartphone, a gift from a generous school friend who had purchased a more flashy and expensive smartphone. The girl proudly flaunted her fame and showed how she has 1500 “friends” and 4,000 followers who are hooked to her typically tribal dance videos. She spends about four hours a day on social media platforms and is confident of meeting Mahendra Singh Dhoni when she becomes a star. Her father owns and runs a small dhaba.