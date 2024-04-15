In the US, 'Democrats Fall in Love, Republicans Fall in Line.' Is That Changing?

Joe Biden is no spritely geriatric, he can’t speed walk, but he is running, AGAIN.

That was the prevailing sentiment across the Beltway, the flyover states, the purple states, and with all the running mates.

In one of my previous articles , I likened Biden’s victory in 2020, to less of a Biden pulling off a Bill Clinton in 1992, and trouncing a strong Republican incumbent, but more of a referendum on Donald Trump.

As Senator Brutus said on the pulpit in Rome in 44 BC (this was even before Judas Iscariot was codified with treason), after he slayed his friend, the emperor Julius Caesar, Brutus melancholically chanted, he did so, “not because he loved Caesar less, but that he loved Rome more”. Hence, the referendum on Trump was telling. In 2020, the pandemic handling was the last straw that broke the electorate’s back. I then wrote, “It was not that the people loved Joe Biden, it's simply that they did loathe Donald Trump.”