Donald Trump Shooting: Political Violence is Actually Very American

On Saturday, responding to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, President Joe Biden declared in ringing tones, ”There is no place in America for this kind of violence, it’s sick.”

He went on to lament that “the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of.”

In a similar manner, James Comer, a Republican who is the chairman of the House of Representatives House Oversight Committee, said that he would soon have hearings on the incident declaring that “political violence in all forms is un-American and unacceptable.”