'Lottery King', ED Target: Who is Highest Electoral Bonds Donor Martin Santiago?

'Lottery King', business tycoon, central agencies' target — business tycon Santiago Martin's Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Ltd emerged to be the top donor to political parties via electoral bonds in the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, 14 March.

With Rs 1,368 crore, Martin's firm donated the most to political parties using electoral bonds between 2019-2024, while also facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department for alleged getting illegal monetary gains by violating provisions of the Lottery Act.