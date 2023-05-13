Karnataka Election Results |'Hope Congress Lifts Hijab Ban Now': Hijabi Students

Congress’ win in Karnataka has revived hope among Hijab-wearing students of the state, with many now wanting the party to lift the hijab ban in the state. Rahul Gandhi had last year spoken against the hijab ban, saying: “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”

Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah had called the hijab ban a “conspiracy of the BJP to prevent Muslim girls from getting an education”.

The Quint spoke to a few Hijabi students in Karnataka hours after the election results, about how they view the results.

“It’s a sigh of relief for us. If BJP would have won, things would have inevitably gotten worse for us in the coming year,” said Fathima Kulsum, a student in Bangalore. “Now we wait for the Congress to stand by us and lift the hijab ban. It’s time to act on their words,” she added.