'NY Vich Munda Rehnda': Why Babbulicious-Zohran Mamdani Collab is a Huge Moment

“New York Vich Munda Rehnda, Sohniye Punjabiye!”

(O beautiful Punjabi woman, the boy lives in New York).

The world watched as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani – first Muslim and South Asian-origin person to ever be elected to that office – took his oath on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026. From the choice of venue – a decommissioned Manhattan subway station – to swearing on the Holy Quran, the private ceremony was full of symbolism.

But what also got heads rolling was the flamboyant Punjabi music performance at his public inauguration at the New York City Hall, just hours later.

Skipping an otherwise traditional orchestra symphony, Mamdani’s inauguration featured pop artist Babbulicious — donning a fuschia dumalla (traditional round turban) with a long flowing beard — singing his famous song, ‘Red Challenger’.

Both Zohran and his wife Rama Duwaji were seen vibing to the lyrics, with Zohran seemingly caught off-guard as Babbulicious tweaked the lyrics to the tune of New York. The song is originally based in the artist’s city, Brampton, Canada.

The moment resonated far beyond music. A Sikh pop artist performing at the inauguration of New York’s first Muslim mayor struck a new chord in cultural representation in American politics, especially in a city still shaped by the trauma and aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

However, despite symbolism, both Zohran and Babbulicious faced vicious attacks online.