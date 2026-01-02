'We Are All Thinking of You': NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Pens Note For Umar Khalid

According to The News Minute, Mamdani’s note read: “Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume oneself. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you.” The note was made public shortly after Mamdani’s historic midnight swearing-in as New York City’s 112th mayor, marking him as the city’s first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born mayor.