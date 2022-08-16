Controversial Chinese 'Spy' Ship Docks in Sri Lanka Despite India's Concerns

The Yuan Wang 5.
(Photo Courtesy: brisl.org/Altered by The Quint)
Yuan Wang 5, a controversial Chinese ‘research and survey’ vessel, reached the Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka on the morning of Tuesday, 16 August, as per Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror.
Sri Lanka had granted permission for the "dual-use spy" ship to land at its port.
The ship was originally due to dock at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run Hambantota port on 11 August. However, the Sri Lanka's defence ministry subsequently requested the Chinese embassy in Colombo to delay it.
The island nation's foreign ministry later provided clearance for the ship to visit Hambantota between 16 and 22 August, as per AFP.
In the aftermath of initial reports of Yuan Wang 5 proposed arrival at the Hambanthota port, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson had said, “The government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India’s security and economic interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them.”
The high-tech Chinese research vessel that, according to The Hindu, would "conduct satellite control and research tracking in the northwestern part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September," was flagged as as security concern by New Delhi.
The Hambantota port is considered strategically important and is de facto under Beijing's control due to its development with Chinese loans. India has in the past, as well, objected to the visits of Chinese vessels, especially military ones, in the Indian Ocean. For instance, in 2014, Sri Lanka permitted a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock in one of its ports.
(With inputs from AFP and The Hindu.)
